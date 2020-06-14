Patricia A. Vera, 80, of Columbia, PA passed away on June 1st, 2020. She was born in Columbia to the late William and Sophia Mable and was a graduate of Columbia High School. Pat worked for many years at Wyeth Labs before her eventual retirement.
Pat enjoyed many years wintering in Florida with her late husband and friends. She also enjoyed many years vacationing in Stone Harbor with her family. Other enjoyment was winning at bingo and spoiling her nephew, Mitchell.
For the past 2 years, Pat resided at Moravian Manor in Lititz. The excellent care she received from the staff, who became her friends, enhanced her last few years of life. She was known for her sense of humor, quick wit, and her endearing sassiness.
Pat leaves behind her sister, Judith Trace and her partner Corey Mahoney from Lititz and her nephew, Mitchell Trace married to Susan Trace of Lancaster. Pat also leaves behind her step daughter, Connie Vera of Columbia, two step granddaughters, Mallory Harris and Maryssa Becker and one great grandson, Roland Becker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent "Ditty" Vera.
Pat will be laid to rest with her husband at Indiantown Gap Cemetery. Due to world events, a celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date and will be announced by her family.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville.
