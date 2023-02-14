Patricia A. "Trish" Groff, 55, of West Lampeter Township, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Jeffrey J. Groff, with whom she shared 34 years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Camillo A. and Nancy L. (Donnelly) Fiore.
Trish was a graduate of Octorara High School, class of 1985. Following high school, she attended Brandywine Hospital School of Nursing where she became a Registered Nurse. Trish began working at Brandywine Hospital right after graduating high school and retired in 2008 to become a stay-at-home mom.
Trish looked forward to getting away, especially going on vacation cruises. She also enjoyed decorating her home, providing daycare for little children, and helping care for elderly friends in their homes. During her lifetime, Trish had several Schnauzer dogs, made it a priority to go camping, and she was a huge fan of Bon Jovi. She had a great personality, gave the best hugs, and was a friend to many. Trish loved being a wife to Jeff, whom she adored greatly, and she loved being a mother to Jaydon, whom she was very proud of.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Jaydon Groff, and her trusty canine Schnauzer companion, Milo. She is also survived by her best friend, Janell Franklin, several cousins, and many friends from over the years. Trish was the last of her immediate family, being predeceased by her parents and her sister, Maria Fiore.
A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA 17566, with a funeral service at 7:30 p.m. Interment will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Parkesburg Catholic Cemetery, 2947 Cemetery Road, Parkesburg, PA 19365.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Trish's memory to BSA Scout Troop 99, c/o Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 East Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. (Please make checks payable to BSA Troop 99.)
Online condolences can be left at: