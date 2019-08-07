Patricia A. Tomlinson, 84, of Marietta, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, August 5, 2019. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of late Paul P. and Pauline (Lechner) Faltine. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late Jack B. Tomlinson, and together they celebrated 65 years of marriage at the time of his passing in December, 2016.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she cherished her family and put them before anything else. She was a selfless person who volunteered her time both at church and was always active in her community. She devoted her life to caring for her family, home and friends. She had a love for life and everyone who met her loved her too. Patricia had a strong faith and was a former member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, and more recently attended St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
Patricia is survived by two sons and one daughter: Keith Tomlinson and his wife Amanda of Marietta, Jack Tomlinson and his wife Jana of Manheim, and Joy Tomlinson-Dull and her husband Michael of Manheim. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Scott Tomlinson, and seven brothers and sisters.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Patricia's family will receive friends from 3 to 4 PM at the funeral home. Private interment will take place in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com