Patricia A. Tillman, 78, of Wrightsville passed away on October 20th, 2021. She was born in Columbia to the late Samuel and Pauline Pelen Newlin and was a lifelong resident of this area. Pat was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1961. She loved traveling, especially to Florida. She enjoyed nature, bird watching, and solving puzzles like sudoku. Pat was a doting wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt who adored her family and treasured spending time with them.
Pat leaves behind her husband of sixty years Carl Tillman, Jr. of Wrightsville; two daughters, Kim, wife of Albert Stang of York, Carla, wife of Corey Myers of York; two granddaughters, Haley and Zoe Myers both of York; her brother, Gary, husband of Terri Newlin of The Villages, FL; her nephew, Joel Newlin of Columbia.
A celebration of Pat’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 28th, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Pat’s family would like to thank Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy for their love and care of Pat. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 604 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville