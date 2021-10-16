Patricia A. Summers, age 68, of Christiana, passed away at her home on Thursday, October 14, 2021. She was the wife of Richard A. Summers, with whom she celebrated 39 years of marriage on September 10th. She was born in Coatesville, daughter of the late Robert W. and Clara C. McGinnis Bonsall.
In the past she was a member of Latta Memorial Presbyterian Church and Media Chapel. Patty worked as a cashier at Dutch-Way Farm Market of Gap for 37 years. She graduated from Octorara High School. She enjoyed cats, flowers, the Christmas season, and going out to eat especially to Texas Roadhouse.
Surviving besides her husband is a son, Christopher G. Summers of Christiana, 2 sisters: Emma M. Katherman of Ephrata and Janet C. wife of Herman R. Williams of Atglen. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Robert E. Bonsall and Frederick L. McGinnis.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, on Tuesday, October 19th at 11 a.m. with a greeting time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in the Millwood Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
