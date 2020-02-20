Patricia A. Sigman, 81, of New Providence, passed away on February 17, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Jay H. Sigman who passed away in 1991. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Edna Reese Ortlieb.
She had retired from Burle Industries and RCA after working there for many years.
Patricia enjoyed going to the casinos and horse racing.
She is survived by her sons, Jay P. Sigman of Lancaster, and Frank A. married to Tanya Sigman of Farmington, WV; her two grandchildren, Tessie and Jessie; her sister Mildred Ney of Columbia, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her long-time friend Dick Bowers. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Ortlieb.
Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside funeral service on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11AM at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Charles Rd., Lancaster, PA. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
