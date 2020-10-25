Patricia A. Schreck, 88, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Kathy Schober, on October 19th following a six month illness with Mantle Cell Lymphoma. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ellen Sullivan Simpson and the wife of the late George R. Schreck, Jr who died in 1993. They had been married 40 years at the time of his passing.
Pat was a 67 year member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Lancaster. She attended Sacred Heart Academy, and was a 1949 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. After retiring from homemaking, she worked at Evergreen Estates Retirement Community as a receptionist for fifteen years.
She enjoyed Duckpin bowling, card club and knitting with her neighborhood friends and cheering on Notre Dame and the Dallas Cowboys during football season. Making the perfect peanut butter eggs at Easter was a specialty of hers. Favorite family vacations were spent going to Hillside Lodge in Potter County, and she also enjoyed traveling with the girls to Hatteras, NC for many years. She will be remembered for her endless bowl of candy, which became a staple in her home.
Her family and friends were consistently touched by the love she displayed
to all. In her final days, her children provided her with the same loving care they learned from the example she set throughout her life.
Surviving are three daughters, Jean L. Lull, Mount Joy, Carolyn, wife of Richard Campbell, Chambersburg, and Kathleen M., wife of Robert P. Schober, Lancaster. One son, David M., husband of Rhonda, Holtwood. Twelve grandchildren, Kelly (Tom), Matthew (Juliane), Kimberly (Nathan), Cory (Ashley), Andrew (Shannon), Lindsay, Patrick (Regina), Aubrey, Kami, David, Gabriella and Dawson. Five great-grandchildren, Brody, Bryce, Kaylee, Alec, and Jacob. One step great-grandson, Tommy, Jr. Gigi was very excited for her 6th great-grandchild due in March. She was predeceased by a brother, Lee F. Simpson, Jr.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Matthew Morelli as Celebrant. A viewing will be held at St. Anthony Church on Friday morning from 10:30-11:00 AM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, family will be present but will not greet people. The Mass will be livestreamed, visit Patricia's obituary at www.SnyderFuneralHome.com to view. Private interment will be in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to LCHS Capital Campaign, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. To send a condolence, please visit: