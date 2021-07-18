Patricia A. Schmuck

Patricia "Pat" A. Schmuck, 85, formerly of Leola, PA, passed away peacefully at Berks Heim Nursing Home in Leesport, PA on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Pat was an interior designer for the former Good's Furniture in New Holland, PA for 21 years. She loved decorating, being in the outdoors, flower gardening, being with her family and especially enjoyed her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by four children: Kathy Bauer, companion of James Freeston, of Reading, PA, James Boyd, husband of Kathleen, of Tennessee, Jeff Boyd, husband of Lisa, of Manheim, PA, and Nicole Brunken, wife of Jason, of East Earl, PA; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by two children: Jay Walton and Jeanne Quenzer, her mother, Mary Porter, and her sister, Joanne Phillips.
Friends and family will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. A time of sharing and remembrance will begin at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster, PA.
Those who desire may make donations in Patricia's memory to Berks Heim Nursing Home, 1011 Berks Rd., Leesport, PA 19533.
