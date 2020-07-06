Patricia A. Scheid, 77, of Fairview Road, New Providence, PA passed away peacefully into the presence of her Lord on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. She and her husband Richard H. Scheid celebrated 56 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of Isabelle Wade Bingaman and the late Charles K. Bingaman.
Pat graduated from Lancaster General School of Nursing in 1964. Her career was spent in the nursing field where she was the first nurse hired and employed by Willow Valley in 1984, and served as the head resident nurse until her retirement. Her nursing commitment led her to care for others, especially her mother.
She enjoyed trips to Disney and going to the beach at Christmas. Her dog "Happy" gave her much joy and she was a proud member of the "Three Musketeer's". Pat attended New Providence Church of God.
Surviving besides her husband and mother are two sons, David Scheid of Holtwood, Douglas (Stacey) Scheid of Lancaster; 5 grandchildren; a brother Charles Robert (Donna) Bingman of New Providence; and a sister Edith Eshleman of Lancaster. Pat was preceded in death by a granddaughter.
A public graveside service will be held at New Providence Church of God Cemetery, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00AM with Pastor Dwight Lefever officiating. Reynoldsandshivery.com.
A living tribute »