Patricia A. Price, 82, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Pat was the loving wife of James B. "Jim" Price, who passed away on January 2, 2020. Together they shared 42 wonderful years of marriage. She will be deeply missed by her four children: Michael (Christy) Zito of Mount Joy; Matthew Zito of Marietta; J. Bradford (Lamm) Price of Michigan and Barrie Price of Mechanicsburg; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pat graduated from Dunmore High School, class of 1957, and later from the Scranton State Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1960. Prior to starting her family, Pat began her career as a private duty nurse until she chose to be a stay-at-home mom to her three children from a previous marriage. In 1975 Pat moved to Lancaster County, resided in Maytown and was employed by St. Anne's Retirement Community as a medical records clerk from 1975 until 2016. In 1977, she married Jim, and they became a family of five. Pat loved and enjoyed her family and the special time they spent together on holidays and vacations to Rehoboth Beach. Pat and Jim were avid Penn State football fans and attended many home and away games from 1977 until 2017. In addition, Pat enjoyed going to restaurants and playing shuffleboard with the new friends they made in the Mount Joy Community.
In addition to her husband and son, Joseph Zito, Pat was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Joseph Gilmartin, a sister Anne Jeanne Gilmartin Juba, and a brother-in-law Edward Juba. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Grace (Hadden) Gilmartin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11 A.M. Family and Friends will be received from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Interment will take place at the Maytown Union Cemetery following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To register an online condolence, please visit Pat's memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com