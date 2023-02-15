Patricia A. "Patsy" Shenk, 82, of Willow Street, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023 after a lengthy illness. Born October 3, 1940 in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Lee & Helen (Kauffman) Shenk.
She worked at RCA until her retirement.
Patsy attended Bethesda United Methodist Church in Holtwood, PA.
She is survived by one aunt, Shirley Kauffman of Millersville, PA, and many cousins.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11AM on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Bethesda United Methodist Church cemetery, 1086 Hilldale Rd., Holtwood, PA 17532. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »