Patricia A. "Pat" (Grimes) Martin, 91, a resident of Garden Spot Village, passed away on July 3, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Vera (Zinn) Grimes. She was the loving wife of the late Marvin G. Martin, with whom she married on May 21, 1929 and shared sixty nine loving years of marriage until the time of his passing on December 15, 2020.
Pat was the owner and operator for fifteen years of her antique shop, Country Window. She was a member of St. John's Center United Church in East Earl. She enjoyed spending the winters in Florida and taking trips to Bermuda.
Pat is survived by her daughter; Linda L. Martin of Lancaster, a sister; Nancy wife of Tom Patton of New Holland and a brother; Richard husband of Janet Grimes of Terre Hill.
A joint memorial service for Pat and Marvin will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM in St. John's Center United Church, 432 Reading Rd., East Earl, PA 17519 with Pastor Ken Evitts officiating. There will be a visitation held from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM in the church. A burial will be held immediately following the time of service in Fairview Cemetery in Denver, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland, PA is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.groffeckenroth.com