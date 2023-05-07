Patricia A. "Pat" Derr, 87, of Maytown, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy with her family by her side. Born in Maytown, she was the daughter of the late Robert M. and Viola M. (Arnold) Houseal. Pat was the wife of Harold B. Derr with whom she celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Pat was a graduate of the former East Donegal Township High School class of 1954. She retired from the former AMP, Inc. working as a machine operator. She also drove bus for Donegal School District. Previously she worked at Houseal's Store and Herr's Market. Pat was a member of the Maytown Church of God. She enjoyed decorating, flowers, and feeding the birds. Pat was a people person and enjoyed being around others. She referred to many things as doodads and soon earned the nickname doodad. Most of all family meant everything to Pat, especially the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband Harold, are four children, Randy Derr, husband of LaRae of Elizabethtown, Sherry Swope of Maytown, Kim Crider of Marietta, and Vicki Williams, wife of Steve of Marietta; five grandchildren, Ashley, Adam, Abbie, Brittany, Skyler, Derek, Brandon, Amber and Theo; two step-grandchildren, Stevie and Katie; eleven great-grandchildren, Colby, Peyton, Maddie, Reagan, Charlotte, Paige, Evelyn, Lillian, Landyn, Chase, Cole, and Holly; four step-great-grandchildren, Nova, Delilah, Gabriella, and Emmanuel; and a sister, Peggy Drohan, wife of James of Mount Joy. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jay R. Houseal.
A funeral service honoring Pat's life will be held at the Maytown Church of God, 14 W. Elizabeth St., Maytown, PA 17550 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Maytown Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com