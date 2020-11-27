Patricia A. (Pardoe) Germer 85 of Elizabethtown, PA passed away Tuesday November 24th surrounded by her family at Lancaster General Hospital. Born January 27, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Elizabeth Pardoe.
She was an avid Tennis fan, enjoyed cheering for the Elizabethtown Football Team, loved spending time with family and friends and she was a life time member of the Elizabethtown Women of the Moose Chapter 701.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, George C Germer, Sr., daughters, Cindy (Ben) Ebersole, Karen (Dave) Rittenhouse; son, George (Laurie) Germer, and Judy Barr (Ted) Pietrobono. Survived by 10 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren that she absolutely adored. Pat was preceded by infant son, George, daughter, Vicki (Jeff) Moran, and brother, Donald Pardoe.
A Celebration of Pat's Life will be held at a date to be determined.
A living tribute »