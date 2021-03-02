Patricia A. Olson

Patricia A. (Welsh) Olson, 89, of St. Anne's Retirement Community, passed away into eternal rest on February 25, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born May 24, 1931 in Lancaster to the late William L. & Mary M. Welsh. She was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, class of 1949.
She was the wife of the late Harlan T. Olson for 52 years.
She worked several years at the Lancaster County Courthouse and worked as a legal secretary for Blakinger, Byler and Thomas Law Offices.
She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lancaster. Throughout the years she was a volunteer at the church in many capacities.
She was an avid reader, accomplished cook, skilled seamstress, enjoyed needlepoint, and for many years played in a monthly card club. She was a past member of St. Phillip's Guys & Dolls, enjoying many trips and shows.
Surviving are her daughters, Karen L. Groff and Cynthia M. Plauger, both of Lancaster, her son William N. Olson, husband of Mary Roda of Lancaster, 6 grandchildren: Heather A. Williamson, Summer L. Mitchell, Natalie K. Groff, Megan, Alaina and Erin Olson, 5 great-grandchildren: Janel, Justin and Javon Mitchell, Lamar and Taysean Pearson, and one great-great-grandchild: Ava Mitchell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, March 5, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. If attending, please abide by CDC Guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com