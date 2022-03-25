Patricia A. Nicklas, 88, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Monday, March, 21, 2022 at Neffsville Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late beloved John L. Nicklas, who passed away on May 5, 2021. She was born and raised in Lancaster County and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Magdalene (Arnold) Shell.
Pat graduated from West Lampeter High School, and worked for Armstrong World Industries. She was employed as a data processor for Kerr Glass Co, where she met and fell in love with John. They married and had 51 beautiful years together. In her later years, she worked at the Watt & Shand and Bon Ton Dept. Stores, indulging her love of shopping and beautiful clothes.
Pat and John enjoyed traveling together, especially to see their best friends, Gloria and Walt Redmond in Gulf Shores, Alabama. It was there she developed her talent for painting. She loved the music of the 50's, American Bandstand, and especially Elvis Presley, but going to the beach and shelling, at Gulf Shores and Stone Harbor was the best. Pat's greatest love was her family, including the many dogs she raised throughout her life. Her laughter at the antics of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was infectious. Pat was a feisty, fun-loving, and caring mother to her children.
Patricia is survived by her children: Debra Good- Zeiner married to Layne of Lancaster, Randy C. Good married to Julie of Lancaster, and John L. Nicklas II, married to Rebecca Nicklas of York ; her eight grandchildren: Andrew, Lauren, Ashley, Megan, Emelie, Ryan, Mason, and Logan; her 5 great-grandchildren, and brother-in-law, William DeMora. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Shell, Jr. and her sister, Jean DeMora.
Friends and family will gather to celebrate Pat's life on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. There will be a Time of Sharing at 10:30 AM, where sharing of special memories of Patricia will be encouraged. Interment will follow at Riverview Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com