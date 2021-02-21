Patricia A. Miller, 75, of Lancaster, went into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Calvary Fellowship Homes. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of James H. and Frances (Conrad) Miller.
She will be remembered for the deep love of her family and grandsons, who affectionately called her "MomMom." Though she was very private and quiet, she was very dedicated to her Catholic faith. She was a parishioner at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church before transferring to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Her love will live on in her daughter: Marianne F. Barton, wife of Thomas, and grandsons: John A. "Dex" Hoffman and Jude M. Barton. She was preceded in passing by her parents and brother, James L. Miller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA at 10:30AM. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30AM until the time of the service. Interment will take place at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery.
To send the family a condolence
