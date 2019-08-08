Patricia A. Miller, 76, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at home. Born Wednesday, January 6, 1943 in Carlisle, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Pearl (Mellinger) Shank. She was married 58 years to Wilbur G. Miller.
Pat retired in 2005 from Tyco, formerly AMP, Inc. She loved yard sales, not only going to them, but also having her own. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she enjoyed most spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband Wilbur, she is survived by three children: Pamela E. Miller of Pittston; Randall L. Miller, married to Maria L. of York; Darryl L. Miller, married to Mary M. of Lititz, and seven grandchildren: Brandon, Tricia, Samuel, Meg, Maddie, Olivia and Ronnie.
She was predeceased by her sister Jane Stimeling.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown at 11:00 AM. There will be no viewing. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Goods Mennonite Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat's memory may be made to Mount Calvary Christian School, 629 Holly Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared a www.FinkenbinderFamily.com