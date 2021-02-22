Patricia A. Miller, 75, of Lancaster, went into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Calvary Fellowship Homes. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of James H. and Frances (Conrad) Miller.
Patricia will be remembered for the undying love and faithfulness she showed to her family and friends. Her passing on Valentine's Day is meaningful as she had the biggest heart and kindest soul. She was a lifelong Catholic, who always sought to do what was right even in the most difficult of situations.
Her love will live on in her daughter: Marianne F. Barton, wife of Thomas, and grandsons: John Dexter Hoffman and Jude Michael. Barton. She was preceded in passing by her parents and brother, James L. Miller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA at 10:30AM. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30AM until the time of the service. Interment will take place at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to Sacred Heart School, 235 Nevin St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Patricia was the recipient of Catholic education, and she worked hard as a solo parent to provide a Catholic education to her daughter. She would be honored to help others in need receive a Catholic education.
To send the family a condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com