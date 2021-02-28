Patricia A. Manno, 73, of Mount Joy, passed away at home on Friday, February 26th, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Ellsworth and Helen Fuhrman. Pat was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School.
A hard-working and dedicated woman, Pat retired as the Vice President of Sales for North America at Clark Filter. After taking some time off, she proudly returned to the workforce, working in admissions at Lancaster General Hospital.
Pat loved to travel, both domestically and internationally. She was an avid reader and loved to spend time with her family.
She is the mother of 3 sons: James Charles, husband to Karin, of Lititz, Thomas Charles, husband to Jody, of Lancaster, and Christopher Charles of Maytown. Surviving in addition to her sons are her sister Penne, wife of John Marino, of Millersville, and 3 brothers: Skip, husband of Carol, of Pearisburg, VA, Chuck of Summerville, SC, and Tim, husband of Sandy, of Laguna Hills, CA.
Pat is also the loving grandmother to 4 grandchildren: Alexis, Joshua, Ryan, and Sarah.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Shin Mineishi and Sierra Snukis of Hershey Medical Center. Additional thanks to John Dommel of Asana Hospice and Joyce Ndegwan, her loyal caregiver. In lieu of flowers, if desired, the family is requesting donations to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, pennstatehealth.org/giving, or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of America, donate.lls.org/lls/donate.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 at 12PM. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation at the church from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com