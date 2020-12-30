Patricia A. Lausch, age 84, died unexpectedly on Tuesday December 15, 2020. Born in Akron, PA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur H. Smith and Beulah M. (Shreiner) Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, R. Drew Lausch, noted Windsor chair-maker, with whom she shared fifty-one years of marriage until his passing in 2006.
She worked for many years alongside her husband, operating the family business, Lausch's Dutch Barn antiques and reproductions.
During this time, she became interested in the art of reverse glass painting - a passion she pursued for the rest of her life. Painting both landscapes and portraits, she became well-known for her folk art, including her unique portrayal of animals and flowers and vivid use of color. Her paintings are widely sought by collectors throughout the United States as well as abroad.
For many years, she demonstrated her craft at the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum in Lancaster, PA, as well as other venues. In recent years, she also performed volunteer work at the Museum where she looked forward to not only demonstrating her craft but likewise sharing her appreciation and extensive knowledge of art and history in general.
In addition to her painting, she remained actively involved in the antiques business. Until her passing, she maintained an antique booth at Renninger's Antique Market in Adamstown, PA, which included a display of her art work. She was a fixture at Renningers for many decades, continuing a family tradition that has been ongoing since the Market's inception.
She was also involved with the Ephrata Public Library, serving at one time as the Library Board President.
In addition to traveling, she enjoyed spending time at her circa 1740s farmhouse where she gardened, bird watched and cared for her numerous cats.
She is survived by her three children, Anne Wuest, Akron, Lydia Steinke, Lancaster, R. Drew Lausch II, Rockville, MD., and granddaughter, Jennifer Davis, as well as her brother, Jacque A. Smith, Reinholds, and three nieces, Susan Fitzpatrick, Souderton, Carol Nolt, Denver and Ann Lagaza, Denver.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any expressions in Pat's memory be made in the form of donations in her name to the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Please call 717-569-0401 or visit website
http://www.landisvalleymuseum.org for information regarding how to make a donation.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.