Patricia A. Landis, 78, of Leola, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the wife of Robert E. Landis to whom she was married for 15 years. Pat was born in Erie, and worked as a lab technician at Lancaster Laboratories for 20 years before her retirement. She enjoyed the slot machines at the casino; going back to visit family in Erie; and her rooster collection.
She is survived by her sons: Vincent, Erie and John (Kate), Geneva, OH, and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter and four brothers.
A Private Service will be held for the family with interment in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Hospice and Community Care. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
