Patricia A. Klaus

Patricia A. "Pat" Klaus, 77, of Manheim passed away at home on Sunday, June 5, 2022 following a long battle with cancer. Born in Greenwich, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Helen Brower Taylor. She was the loving wife of Charles "Charlie" Klaus and they celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary this past March.
Her interests included playing bingo, going to casinos and she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Andrew husband of Sherri Klaus, Douglas husband of Katy Klaus, a daughter, Kelly wife of Todd Muiznieks and four grandchildren, Kayla, Megan, Mason and Owen. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Helen Watson, Grace Stanley, Robert and Wayne Taylor.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Pat's memory to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: