Patricia A. Hohman, 88, of Lancaster, passed away following a brief illness on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Pleasant View Communities. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late George and Francis (Weaver) Seifert. Pat was the loving wife of the late William J. Hohman, and they shared 46 years of marriage at the time of his passing in December, 2000.
Pat was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. For many years, she worked as an administrative assistant in a local law office. She enjoyed playing pinochle and traveling, especially to the beaches of Avalon and Stone Harbor. She was an avid reader, and she loved doing crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy. Of the catholic faith, she was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Lancaster.
Pat was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be missed by her son, John W. Hohman and his wife Barbara of Landisville, and her daughter, Christine A. Lutz and her husband Kevin of Lancaster. She loved her four grandchildren, Kelsey Amato (Joe), Kaitlyn Hohman, Harrison Lutz and Jonathan Lutz, and felt especially blessed to have spent time with her great-grandson, Luka W. Amato. Also surviving is her sister, Barbara Reynolds of Wrightsville. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey W. Hohman, her brothers Sonny and Bob, and her sister Fran.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service which will be held at 11:00 AM pm Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 AM. Private interment will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
