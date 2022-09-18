Patricia A. Haynes, 58, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, after a brief illness.
She was born in Ephrata to Annabelle (Trupe) Haynes of Lititz and the late Richard D. Haynes and was the companion of Bruce Nichols for over 40 years.
A graduate of Ephrata H.S. Class of 1983, Patricia was an avid NASCAR and Philadelphia Phillies fan. She enjoyed watching TV and trying new recipes. She adored her cats and had a soft spot for all animals.
Patricia worked as a sales clerk for Bon-Ton.
In addition to her mother and companion, Patricia is survived by 3 brothers, James Haynes, husband of Ginny of Hershey, Jerry Haynes of Lititz, Richard Haynes, Jr. of Denver; and her 2 cats, Tommy and Tori.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
