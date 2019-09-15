Patricia A. (Hartranft) Wisniewski, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late Thomas J. Wisniewski, who died in 2015. They were married for 59 1/2 years at the time of his death.
Born June 24, 1933 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Leon D. and Lucy (McMichael) Hartranft. She was a graduate of J. P. McCaskey, then attended the old Lankenau School of Nursing in Philadelphia and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. Pat worked as an LPN at the former St. Joseph Hospital, Lancaster. In the 1980's, she worked in the Cafeteria at Lancaster Catholic High, where she enjoyed the students. Especially liked sneaking them extra food if they were really hungry! Pat volunteered at Sacred Heart Church Bingo. After retirement, she worked at Meals-On-Wheels for many years. Pat was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family to which she devoted her whole life. Pat's interests included music, dancing every weekend at the American Legion in Mount Joy with her favorite partner, Tom, her spouse. She was a very active individual and enjoyed walking, swimming and exercise class at the YMCA. Pat also enjoyed camping, the shore, sightseeing, sewing, knitting and puzzles. Pat enjoyed meeting and getting to know people. Pat had made so many friends at Country Meadows of Lancaster. Pat will be remembered as a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are four children, Patricia A. Hershey (Michael), of Millersville, Thomas D. Wisniewski (Karen), of Lancaster, Susan M. Wisniewski, of Lancaster and Daniel B. Wisniewski, of Lancaster, nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a brother, Leon D. Hartranft, Jr., of Lititz.
We would like to thank the staff and residents at Country Meadows of Lancaster for making her later years happy, Hamilton Arms Center for the great care that she received in her last months, and Hospice.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial from St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday morning, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Friends may view at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 (on-site parking with attendants) on Friday evening between 6:00-8:00 p.m. and also on Saturday morning between 8:30-9:30 a.m. Final Commendation and Farewell will be held in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Pat's memory to the Fox Chase Cancer Center, www.foxchase.org/giving/how-to-give
