Patricia A. Hagen, 67, of Mountville passed away at her residence on August, 27th, 2019 following an extended illness. She was born in Lancaster to the late Donald and Winifreed Murphy Hagen and was a lifelong resident of this area. Patricia attended McCaskey High School and worked at Wilton Armetale for 30 years before working at QVC for another 10 years. She enjoyed music, dancing, and treasured spending time with her family.
Patricia leaves behind her son, Michael Hagen of Mountville; four grandchildren, Trenton, Jordan, Kobe, and Calvin Hagen all of Columbia; three brothers, Ken, husband of Joan Hagen, Casey, husband of Pattie Hagen, Michael, husband of Carol Hagen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Simms and her longtime companion, André Cook.
Services for Patricia will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. Rev Adrian Boxley will officiate. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr,
Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.