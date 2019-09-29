Patricia A. Foss, 72, of Lancaster, and formerly of Ephrata, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Thor J. Foss, who passed away in 2017. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Malcolm and Marguerite Gillespie McEwen.
Patricia had worked for USAirways, where her husband worked as well, for over 30 years in reservations in Pittsburgh. They then moved to Ephrata in 2002.
She was formerly a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Patricia was, with her husband, a collector of ice cream memorabilia and she was a member of the Ice Screamers, serving on the publicity committee and publishing the monthly newsletter. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, and was a big Steelers fan.
She is survived by her 5 sisters: Kathleen married to Joseph Mozolic of Brick, NJ, Mary married to Alan Valenti of Venice, FL, Frances married to Paul Sterbenz of Milford, NJ, Margaret married to William Gensel of Somerdale, NJ, and Maureen McEwen of Lansdale, PA; her brother Malcolm "Butch" McEwen of Galloway, NJ, and by several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Rd., Ephrata, PA with Fr. Daniel Powell officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Patricia's memory to Alzheimers Assn, Greater PA Chapter,2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com