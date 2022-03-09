Patricia A. (Ford) Carson, 78, of New Holland, passed away on March 6, 2022 after a short stay at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Anniston, AL, she was the daughter of the late Gerald E. and Geraldine (Barton) Ford. She was the loving wife of Edward S. Carson, with whom she married on June 5, 1986 and shared thirty five loving years of marriage.
Patricia was a graduate of Juniata High School and employed as a secretary in the purchasing department at Flower and Craft Warehouse for twelve years. She enjoyed crafts, shopping, talking with friends and family, taking care of her dogs and Koi fish with her husband.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children; Robin A. Saner and Mark A. Zimmerman fianc of Neanndra L. Kinsloe and a stepson; Kirby B. husband of Jessica (Briggs) Carson. Also surviving are grandchildren; Cody Saner, Samantha Saner and Tanner Zimmerman, three step grandchildren and a brother; Gerald "Butch" E. Ford, Jr. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a son; Christopher S. Zimmerman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W Main St., New Holland, PA 17557. There will be a time of visitation held for one hour prior to the time of service.
