Patricia A. Cox, 70, of Lancaster, passed away at her residence on Thursday, August 11, 2022
She was the wife of John R. Cox, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage on past April 22nd. Born in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth Devine Snopek.
Patricia was a Registered Nurse, providing care in the ICU at the former St. Joseph Hospital in Lancaster from 1975 until her retirement in 1997. She was a 1975 graduate of the St. Joseph Nursing School.
She enjoyed going to Stone Harbor, was an avid reader and liked cats. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, John, Patricia is survived by her daughters: Jennifer married to Timothy Dunlop of Meridian, ID and Kimberly married to Louis Ruocco of Maple Glen, PA; her 5 grandchildren; Claudia, Tessa, Edwin, Julian, and Dean; and her brothers: Edward Snopek of Fairfax, VA, Daniel Snopek of Orwigsburg, and Robert of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her brother, Martin Snopek.
Friends will be received by her family on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 from 1-2 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Memorial Service to follow at 2 PM. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
