Patricia A. Carter, 80, of Willow Street entered into rest at her home in the early minutes of the new year. She was born in Lancaster on May 26, 1942, daughter of the late Jesse C. and Margaret L. Trimble. She was married to the love of her life, Clair A. Carter, whom she lost unexpectedly in May, 2003 after 42 years of marriage. Pat was a member of Grace Community Church of Willow Street. She was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, Class of 1960, and also graduated from Emile's Hairdressing Academy in Lancaster. Her time serving the Rawlinsville Area Women's Club was both enjoyable and rewarding. Her most important role was as a homemaker, bringing the family together often for delicious meals, games and fun surprises. She had a passion for sewing which later turned into creating beautiful hand sewn crafts and participating in numerous craft shows. Pat always enjoyed holidays and trips to Ocean City, NJ.
She is survived by three daughters, Cheryl (John) Girvin of Pequea, Lisa (Dennis) Miller of Willow Street, and Jennifer (Darin) Wagner of Lititz, six grandchildren, Randy Barnes, Dan Barnes, Lindsey Neiss, Alyssa Armstrong, Caroline Wagner, and Sydney Wagner, two step grandchildren, three great grandchildren, three step great grandchildren, and her brother, Donald C. Trimble of Watsontown, PA. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth L. Trimble.
A funeral service will take place from Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Monday, January 9th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Mike Sigman will be officiating. Interment will be in the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pat's honor to the Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. reynoldsandshivery.com