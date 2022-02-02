Patricia A. Beyer, formerly of Lancaster passed away in her Duncannon home on January 30, 2022 after an extended illness. She was the daughter of Barbara A. Beyer and the late Jerry Beyer, Sr.
Previously, she was employed by the corporate offices of Weis Markets in Sunbury.
She is survived by her mother and three brothers, Jerry Beyer, Jr., David (spouse Heather) Beyer, Bill (spouse Renee Zobitne) Beyer, her two sons, Derek (partner Kyle Lauritzen) Andrich, Kyle (spouse Meagan) Andrich, one grandson, Carson Andrich, two nieces, Callahan and Addyson Beyer. Also survived by her Aunt Joyce and Uncle Don LaVigne and cousins.
She is also survived by her significant other, Gary L Bretz, step daughters, Marisa (partner Justin Hevel) Bretz, Klair (spouse Nathan) Holley, and two step grandchildren, Connor and Sarah Hevel.
Celebration of Life for Patty will be held on Thursday, February 3 at 3:00 PM at Saint Peter's Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Rd., Lancaster.
A living tribute »