Patricia A. Beamesderfer

Patricia A. "Pat" Beamesderfer, 86, of Lititz, passed away on December 13, 2020 at Moravian Manor. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Carpenter and Elsie (Sweigart) Carpenter.
Pat was a hardworking and dedicated mother. She was employed by Hestco and worked there for over 30 years as a sewing machine operator. While she was working full time, she was also raising seven children on her own. She was incredibly loving and did all she could to provide for them. Pat will always be remembered for her strength and resilience.
Pat enjoyed carnivals, going to Hollywood Casinos, Atlantic City, and Las Vegas, and listening to country music, especially George Jones. She adored her family and loved having all of her family together. Gathering for Christmas, the annual Beamesderfer Family Reunion, and the July Birthday party were always highly anticipated events. She was always especially proud of her family and that each and every one of them showed up to spend time together.
She is survived by her seven children: Lloyd Beamesderfer and his wife Debra, Lindy Ruhl and her husband Ernest, Jay Beamesderfer and his wife Cindy, Cindy Walter and her husband Rick, Vicky Aument and her husband Dan, David Beamesderfer, and Stacy Williams, wife of the late Jake Williams, 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Also surviving are her brothers Glenn and Jay Carpenter. She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Dale Carpenter, and sisters Betty Sheaffer, Gloria J. Hermany, and Darlene Dohner.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice & Community Care at 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the Moravian Manor Benevolence Fund at 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA or at moravianmanorcommunities.org/donate. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com