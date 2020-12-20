Patricia A. Armstrong ("Patty"), age 90, of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully in the care of Hospice on December 8, 2020. She was a resident of Willow Valley Communities and formerly of School Lane Hills.
Born on March 13, 1930, in Neenah, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Henrietta (Soth) Abel. A brother and sister also predeceased her. Throughout her life, Patty embodied the best characteristics of her Scottish heritage – polite but reserved, forthright and honest, friendly, generous and loyal.
Highly intelligent, Patty was consistently a straight "A" student and graduated from high school in only three years. She was an alumna of the Class of 1951 of Northwestern University, where she majored in speech and was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority – and the "Sweetheart of Sigma Chi." Before moving to Lancaster in 1959, she lived in Pittsburgh, PA and Charlotte, NC.
She was an active member of the Lancaster community, where she served as a Manheim Township Committeewoman and a past President of The Visiting Nurse Board. She was also a volunteer in the inpatient unit at Hospice of Lancaster County. Patty exhibited a strong work ethic throughout her life. After raising three children, she obtained her real estate license, and for 30 years, Patty worked as a full-time realtor. She knew every residential neighborhood in Lancaster well and always did her homework. After retiring from real estate, she worked part-time into her 80's for over 10 years at the Gap retail store in Park City, making many new friends. Patty previously was a member of the Lancaster Country Club, where she enjoyed many life long friendships.
A long-time member of Highland Presbyterian Church, Patty served as an Usher, Trustee, Deacon, and on The Memorial Garden Committee. She formerly was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster.
Patty's children and her grandchildren – and recently a great-granddaughter -- were the greatest joy of her life. Her family, of which she was very proud, was her number one priority. Patty was active on Facebook and Instagram, and her family loved getting "likes" from Gamma on virtually everything they posted. Patty even recently mastered FaceTime and Zoom, which brought virtual smiles to everyone during the last year of remote life. Gamma took a sincere, personal interest in every life event of her children and grandchildren (and great-grandchild!), asking questions, expressing opinions but never being judgmental, wanting to know every detail – and it was never about her. Her grandchildren use these words to describe her – loving, selfless, genuine, dignified, loyal, thoughtful, family-first, engaging, curious, charming, detailed, strong, stoic, stubborn (in a good way), trailblazer. Great memories abound. Patty never forgot a birthday, anniversary, holiday or other special occasion. Cards would be addressed well in advance and arrive like clockwork with simple, loving salutations, "Love, Mom" or "Love Gamma." Her handwriting was neat and clean even at age 90.
Patty is survived by two sons, Dwight L Armstrong (Kathie), Irvine, CA, and Andrew J. Armstrong, Jr. (Brenda), North Palm Beach, FL, and one daughter, Susan A. Hast (Bill), Venice, FL. Patty was also blessed with nine wonderful grandchildren - Drew Kelley, Dwight Armstrong, Jr., Sarah (Armstrong) Rooney, Hilary (Kelley) Kichler, Laura (Armstrong) Swann, Chris Armstrong, Ali (Armstrong) Stuebe, Abbie (Armstrong) Florence, and Andy Armstrong III - and a great-granddaughter, Molly Swann. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, John M. Kelley (2008), a brother and a sister.
In accordance with Patty's wishes, the family will honor her memory with a private graveside service and interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patty's memory to Highland Presbyterian Church 500 E. Roseville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, or Hospice & Community Care 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604.
