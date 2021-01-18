Patricia A. Adams, 77, of Lancaster, died Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital, after a brief illness. She was the widow of the late Richard C. Adams who died in 2006. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Gladys (Edwards) Brackbill. Patricia was a secretary for Adams Drywall Co., but enjoyed being a wife and mother. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manheim. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and Ladies Auxiliary VFW. Pat would keep everybody on their toes saying what's on her mind at all times. She could make friends with complete strangers in no time with her charming and easygoing personality. Pat loved to play games and took them all seriously no matter what game it was. She often considered herself to be a "professional" bingo player. She also enjoyed shopping on QVC, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Surviving is a daughter Julie Ishler, companion of Edward Oberholtzer, a son Troy husband of Jennifer Adams, all of Manheim; a step-son Rick husband of Cindi Robinson, New Holland, a step-daughter, Lori Stayer; and four grandchildren Christopher Ishler, Evelyn, Lauren, and Derek Adams.
Services and interment for Pat will be private. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
