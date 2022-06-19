Patrice A. Fry 1952-2022

Patrice Andrusisian Fry, age 69, of Ephrata, died May 13, 2022. Her husband of thirty-three years, Robert, died in 2017. She is survived by her beloved sister and brother-in-law, Maryan and Frank Zook, also of Ephrata.
Pat is also survived by her nieces, Melissa Zook, MD, her wife Susan, and Marcy Zerr and her husband Steven of Berea, KY and her nephew, Peter Zook and his wife Elizabeth of Greensboro, NC. She was the doting great-aunt to seven great-nieces and nephews.
Pat was born and raised in Ephrata, PA and graduated from Ephrata High School. She retired from New Holland Agriculture after a long career in Human Resources.
Pat was the President of the Sodality of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Ephrata and was the first female Lector of the parish. She and her husband were honored by the Athletic Association of OMPH for their many years of service and commitment to the school's basketball program. She was an active wish interviewer and clown for Make-A-Wish for fifteen years.
All are welcomed to a Funeral Mass in Pat's memory at 11 AM on Saturday, June 25th at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Ephrata. The Church will be open for visitation beginning at 10 AM. A reception will follow at 1 PM at the Ephrata American Legion Post at 300 Cocalico Street.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Benevolent Society of the OMPH Church in Ephrata or to Make-A-Wish of Philadelphia, Delaware and the Susquehanna Valley.