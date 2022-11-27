Pat May, 86, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, after four years of loving care at the Kadima Nursing and Rehabilitation Home in Lititz, PA. She was also under the care of Hospice services. Pat was born in Lebanon, PA, the daughter of the late Richard and Bertha Shay. She was married to the late Wilbert May of Lititz. She is a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a loving friend to all she meets. She is a member of the Coleman Memorial Chapel in Brickerville, PA. She loved to crochet, travel, work on puzzle books and read romance novels.
Pat is survived by her three sons: Ricky Tropasso of CA and his long-term partner Ted Martinez; Randy Tropasso of GA and his wife Kathleen Tropasso; and Ronnie Tropasso of Lititz and his late wife Dee Tropasso. She has three stepdaughters, Faye White of Ephrata, Cindy Dalton of Manheim, and Chris Nunamacher of Manheim. She has three stepsons, Tom Dalton of Akron, Jay May of Trout Run, and the late Ray May of Lititz. She has two grandchildren, Tom Tropasso of Lebanon, PA, and Rebecca El Kik of Marietta GA. She has two great-grandchildren, Sophia Tropasso and Maximus El Kik.
There will be a Celebration of Life on her upcoming birthday, January 21st, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Coleman Memorial Chapel in Brickerville, PA. Friends and family are invited. We thank all of those who love her and care for her. She continues to make a huge difference in our lives.
For online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »