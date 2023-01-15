Pat Folkman, 85, of Lancaster, PA died peacefully on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Rose City Nursing Home after a long-term battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Ann and Bill Wiker.
Pat graduated from J.P. McCaskey High school in 1955 and worked professionally as a teacher's assistant for the School District of Lancaster.
She is survived by her children, David (Greensboro, NC), Dale (Lancaster, PA) and Dina (Long Beach, CA), and her beloved grandchildren, Claire (Philadelphia, PA) and Ethan (Greensboro, NC.)
A memorial service will be held later this year.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in tribute to the Alzheimer's Association.
