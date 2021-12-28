“Pat” Dolores M. (Becker) Martin, 87, of York and formerly of Hanover, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Country Meadows. She was the loving wife of Dale Rodney Martin who died August 24, 2011.
Born November 10, 1934 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Lettie (Bowman) Becker.
Pat was a pharmacy technician at Walmart in Hanover. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Adams and husband William, Lancaster; granddaughter, Melissa Adams-Bomberger and husband Matt, Lancaster; great grandchildren, Daniel Adams, Alexandria Nalevanko, Lillian Nalevanko and Michael Nalevanko; brother, John Becker, Spring Grove; Sister, Gloria Brown, Hanover and many loving extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Brent Adams, brother, Richard Becker, Jr., and sisters Helen Neal and Judy Snyder.
Pat loved spending time with her family, bowling and playing bingo while at Country Meadows. She was an avid gardener and also loved to cook and bake for her family and friends.
A service to celebrate the life of Pat will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover with Deacon Jan Davis officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Jacob Stone Cemetery, Glenville. Serving as pallbearers will be Bill Adams, Daniel Adams, Michael Nalevanko, Zachary Waschel, Mitchell Warner and Scott Becker.
If you are unable to attend the funeral service in person, we will be livestreaming the service beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday by going to www.wetzelfuneralhome.com and clicking on Pat’s obituary. The link for the livestream will be at the top of the obituary text.
Contributions in memory of Pat (Becker) Martin may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
