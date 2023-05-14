Pat B. Coyle

A memorial service for Pat Coyle, who entered the gates of heaven on February 6, 2023, will be held May 20 at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 S. Decatur St, Strasburg, PA 17579. The service will be Live Streamed at:
https://boxcast.tv/view/service-of-the-witness-to-the-resurrection-of-patricia-b-coyle-n3uvnb7a0yoovc06v07m
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Worship Center, re: Children's Ministry Building, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To send online condolences, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com