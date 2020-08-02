Pat A. Lantz, 86, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Gordon Lantz, Sr., who passed away on September 30, 2006. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late W. Raymond and Erna E. Fisher Lowery. Pat was a secretary for Gardner's Office Supply for 25 years. She was a charter member of Hempfield United Methodist Church, where she participated and volunteered for over 53 years. Pat was also a baseball scorekeeper for the Mountville VFW Post 8757, for ten years. She enjoyed ceramics, sewing, and was a Girl Scout Leader.
Surviving are her children: Gordon (Sherry) Lantz, Jr.; Patti (Steve) Foley; Peggy Lantz (Ed Parker); Gary (Sandy) Lantz; and Greg Lantz. Eleven grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. One brother: Bruce Lowery and two sisters: Doris (William) Hake and Judy Bradley.
The Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Care Ministry or the Funeral Ministry Funds at Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »