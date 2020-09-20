Pat A. Lantz, 86, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The Memorial Service will be held at Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. The service will be live-streamed at: hempfieldumc.org/funeral. In Pat's honor, the family requests that something purple be worn to the service. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
