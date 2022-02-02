Pastor Martin L. Swartz, 86, formerly of Lititz, PA, went to be with the Lord on January 31, 2022. Born in Swatara Township, he was the son of M. Luther Swartz and Florence (Emrich) Swartz who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Janis (Kreider) Swartz of Lititz, two sons, John M., husband of Julie of Woodbine, Maryland and Jeffrey A., husband of Rebecca of Medina, Ohio, five grandchildren, Matthew, Molly, Joslyn, Vivian, and Vera, brother Ronald Swartz and sister Janet Loy. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Lititz, PA.
Martin was a Lutheran pastor for 35 years, retiring as senior Pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Landisville, PA in 2000 after serving there for 23 years. He was named Pastor Emeritus there upon retirement. Prior to Zion, he was assistant pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ephrata, PA (1964), pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maryville, TN (1965-1970), and pastor at Reformation Lutheran Church in Reiffton, PA (1970-1977).
He graduated from Palmyra High School in 1952 and served in the U.S. Air Force for 3 years. Upon discharge from the Air Force, he attended Lenoir Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina where he graduated in 1960, and the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, graduating in 1964.
Martin loved playing basketball, was an avid Penn State fan, and experienced tremendous joy with his grandchildren.
Funeral services officiated by the Rev. Hans Becklin will be held at Salem Lutheran Church, 26 Owl Hill Rd., Lititz, PA 17543 on Sunday, February 6 at 3pm. The Funeral Service will be Live Streamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9MAI2cUPGo. Martin’s family will receive friends before the service from 1 to 3 pm. Interment service will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap at 10:30 AM on Monday, February 7, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Salem Lutheran Church at the address above.
