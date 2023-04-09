Pastor Jose A. Rivera, 56 of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, April 4, 2023 after being stricken ill at home. Born on September 5, 1966 in Cayey, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Jeremias and Maria Rojas Rivera. He was the husband of Carmen M. Acevedo Rivera, whom he married on June 5, 2005.
After moving to Lancaster at age 16, Jose graduated from McCaskey High School in 1985. He obtained an associate's degree from the Spanish Eastern School of Theology. He was pastor for Living Christian Church Ministry, Jesucristo Es El Rey, Lancaster for almost 12 years. His true passion was for missions and evangelism. He believed in glorifying God above all things and restoring lives with the love and power of God. Rarely would you see Jose without a smile on his face.
Jose enjoyed gardening and his chickens. He loved his family, especially his grandbabies. He was always happiest when with his family.
Jose will be dearly missed by his wife, Carmen; daughter, Daliana Montanez of Lancaster and his sons, Carlos and Joel Montanez, both of Lancaster, Austin Anthony Rivera of Lancaster and Zachary, husband of Emma Rivera of Reading. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Natanael, Darinel, Anaiya, Elias and Miles; his sisters, Milagros Rivera of Cayey, Puerto Rico and Carmen Vazquez of Lancaster; his brothers, Jose L. Rivera of Lancaster, Jose M. Rivera of Mount Joy, Benjamin Rivera and Carlos Rivera, both of Lancaster and his nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He will be deeply missed by his church family.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jose's Funeral Service on Wednesday, April 12. 2023 at 11AM from the First Spanish Assembly of God, 626 S. Duke Street, Lancaster. Friends will be received at the church on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 6PM to 9PM, where a church service will be held at 7PM Tuesday and also friends will be received on Wednesday at the church from 9:30AM to 11AM. Interment will be held in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
