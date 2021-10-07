Pastor Jay M. Frey, Jr., 57, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021. He was the husband of Jean M. Otto Frey, to whom he was married for 37 years. Jay was born in Lancaster, son of Jay M. (Julia) Frey, Sr., Mountville, and the late Amy L. Frey. He was the Pastor of New Path Community Church, Mount Joy. Jay was a loving husband, father, Pop Pop, and pastor. His passion and love for people was apparent to all who knew him. Jay enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and his church family. To know him was to love him.
Surviving in addition to his wife, father, and his wife, is one daughter: Jamie (Jesse) Crump, Maytown. One son: Jay M. (Julie) Frey III, Elizabethtown. Four grandchildren: Summer, Jesse, Jr., Autumn and Jordyn. One sister: Marianne Mowrer, Mountville.
The Funeral Service will be held at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Curt Seaburg, officiating. Friends may call at the church from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment in Creswell Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: New Path Community Church, 22 West Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
