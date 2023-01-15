Pastor Clark G. "Jerry" Berrier, Jr., 88, of Mount Joy, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. He was the son of the late Clark G. Sr. and Mildred (Bushong) Berrier. Jerry was the husband of Karen (Marthens) Berrier with whom he celebrated 27 years of marriage this past November 18th.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Karen, is his daughter, Rebecca Scheuer, wife of John of Narvon, and three sons, Michael Ballantine, husband of Nga of Dallas, TX, Charles Ballantine, husband of Karen of Lancaster, and William Ballantine, husband of Kathleen of Freehold, NJ; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Beverly Berrier of Mount Joy. He was preceded in death by a brother, Victor Berrier.
Jerry was raised on his grandparent's farm in Milton Grove where he learned the basic truths of life. He was a proud graduate of the former Mount Joy High School class of 1952. Later that summer, Jerry rededicated his life to the Lord while attending a Billy Graham Conference in Washington, DC. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Jerry was honored to serve from 1956 to 1958. Upon his return from the service to the U.S., Jerry began a 42-year career with RCA, retiring in 2000.
An active pastor and volunteer in the communities in which he lived, Jerry was involved with the Boy Scouts of America, teaching Bible classes, Sunday School and he is a current member of the Rotary Club of Mount Joy. He completed his Lay Pastor's course of study in 1995, which he said was one of the "Highlights of my life." During a deeply difficult time, God touched his life, and his passion to serve as a disciple to young people began. Jerry shared this passion by taking young people fishing and hunting and believed that God's work was better expressed not by words alone, but more from how we lived our lives. Jerry served as Pastor for several churches in Lancaster County, but most recently was appointed to Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church in Mount Joy, where he began his spiritual life with God from 1939 to 1958, and then returned to serve as pastor from 2016 to the present.
Jerry's smile greeted everyone he met, whether it be for the first time, or for the 1000th time. He understood the Lord would guide him as a "Fisher of Souls." He loved to tell stories of his fishing adventures and could be seen regularly on the banks of the Yellow Breeches Creek, his "Home" waters. He was a gifted fisherman whose skill to catch fish will be remembered by those who shared his passion. Recently, he completed a book titled Jerry's Stories detailing his fishing adventures and life experiences. Jerry had a welcoming way of clarifying the word of God, both from the pulpit as well as the streamside with fellow fisherman. Except for the special bond he had with his family, the camaraderie he felt with others while fishing was the joy of his life. He will be deeply missed by many; for those he helped through difficult times, for those whom he joined in the joy of marriage, for those who received special visits during his pastoral journey, and for those families who heard the sacred word from him at their loved one's funeral. To quote Jerry from his funeral instructions "I love people having a party, fishing, hunting, reading and being around positive people filled with the joy of the Lord." Amen Jerry!
A funeral service honoring Jerry's life will be held at Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 2 PM. Family and friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 6 PM to 8 PM and again on Friday at the church from 1 PM to 2 PM. Interment will follow the service at Milton Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 100 New Haven St., Mount Joy, PA 17552 or the Yellow Breeches Educational Center, 1524 Pine Tree Avenue, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com