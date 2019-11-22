Pastor Bill (John) Shaw, 87, of Akron, passed on to his heavenly home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at home under hospice care.
Originally from Wisconsin and Iowa, he was the son of the late John and Bonita Shaw. He was a U.S. Navy and Air Force veteran, serving as a radarman during the Korean War. He graduated from Columbia Bible College, where he met his wife Barbara Rupp. They celebrated 58 years of marriage this year.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Colleen (Kevin) Walters of Niger, Africa, Amy (Eric) Hurley of Jacksonville, NC, Daniel (Esther) Shaw of Kenya, Africa and Akron, Marci (Stewart) Stevens of Richville, NY and Heidi (Raymond) Rutter of Akron.
Bill had a unique sense of humor enjoyed by his 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. The little ones were all his "punky-wunks" or "sweetypies." His humor was also appreciated by many friends whom he ministered to and loved all over the world. One of his students called Bill "the oldest teenager he knew."
His surviving sister, Martha Shaw, lives in Clarksville, IA. He was predeceased by three additional sisters, Myrtle (Roy) Alexander, Virginia (Vic) Busse and Dorothy Solomon.
Bill loved being a pastor for over 50 years. His ministries included, Pastor of Effie Rose Mission in Sumter, SC; Mt Olive Bible Church in Opp, AL; in Liberty, he served under Rural Home Missions and with New Tribe Mission, working with the Catuquina Indians in the Amazon area of Brazil. (His family's "faith adventure" is documented in their book Journey to the Amazon.) He also served at 1st Congregational Church in Brier Hill, NY; on staff at Sacandaga Bible Conference in Broadalbin, NY; Pastor of Crown Point Bible Church in NY and at a rehab for addicts at TLC in West Park, NY.
Locally, he was Pastor for 10 years at Washington Ave. Bible Church, Ephrata. He also served for seven years with Friendship Community, where he retired.
Bill was known to be a man of faith, love and prayer.
A viewing will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 6 to 8 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron. An additional viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 10 to 11 AM at the Bible Baptist Church, 45 S. 9th Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Steve Hollinger officiating. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.