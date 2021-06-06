Pastor Barry Ernest Rebert, 79, of Talmage, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
He was born in Hanover to the late Ernest and Romaine (Rinehart) Rebert and was the husband of Flora "Flo" (Berndt) Rebert with whom he would have celebrated 52 years of marriage June 14th.
He was a member of Mohn's Hill EC Church, Spring Township, and attended Stone Valley Bible Church, McAlevys Fort, after retirement.
Barry graduated from Penn State University with a degree in forestry, becoming a forester in West Virginia. He then served as a 1st Lieutenant Company Commander in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Post-War Korea. Upon his return, he entered the ministry, graduating from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Deerfield, IL. He was a pastor for Bethany EC Church, Allentown, and later for Mohn's Hill EC Church for 36 years before retiring. Most recently he was a driver for the Benny King and Daniel King families of Talmage. Barry was also a trustee at the Evangelical Seminary, Myerstown, for many years and a strong advocate for widows and single parents.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening, and was a Penn State football fan. He also enjoyed reading and entertaining friends and family at "the Roost."
In addition to his wife, Barry is survived by four children, Elisabeth Anne Bowers of Ephrata, Rebecca Jane, wife of Craig Alderfer, also of Ephrata, Rachel Joy, wife of Spencer Johnson of Danville, VA, Kay Marie Auker of Orlando, FL; eight grandchildren, MiKayla Nicole Werner, Mallory Brooke, wife of Gabriel Brennan, S. Brady Bowers, Madeline Renee, wife of Nathanael Arbour, Morgan Ashley Alderfer, Blake Spencer Johnson, Trent Ryan Johnson, Paige Lauren Johnson and a brother, Ronald, husband of Linda Rebert of Jacobus.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 9 to 11AM at the Mohn's Hill Evangelical Congregational Church, 708 Mohns Hill Road, Reading, followed by a celebration of life at 11:30 AM, with Pastor Kenneth Ogden officiating. Interment will be private in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Pastor Jeffrey Berger officiating.
If desired, memorial contributions in Barry's memory may be made to his church, Mohn's Hill Evangelical Congregational Church.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
