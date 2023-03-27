Pasquale Fiore, 70, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023. Born in Bronxville, NY, he was the son of the late Antonio and Emilia Fiore. He was the beloved husband to Karen (Southard) Fiore for over 38 years.
Friends and family are invited to gather on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 9-11 AM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. A memorial service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Witness Park. Please dress casually or in your favorite jersey. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Pat's name to American Cancer Society, cancer.org. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com