Parker Cove Weaver, age 3 days, gained his heavenly wings on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Hershey Medical Center. Born Sunday, June 18, 2023, he was the beloved baby boy of Bryan and Michelle Weaver.
In addition to his parents, Baby Parker is survived by his maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Kathryn Good; paternal grandparents, Mel and Betty Weaver and four siblings, Peyton, Kinsey, Wyatt, and Paxton.
A private service and burial occurred at New Haven Mennonite Church, Lititz, PA.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
